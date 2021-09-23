Tasty! Cardi B And Indya Moore Try Latin American Food With James Beard Award-Nominated Chefs

Cardi B is eating her way through Latin American cuisines in the latest episode of her Messenger show Cardi Tries.

The Bronx rapper joined Pose star Indya Moore to spend time with James Beard Award-nominated chefs Jaime Martín Del Campo and Ramiro Arvizo, the owners of La Casita Mexicana, in Bell, California, according to PEOPLE.

“I feel like a lot of people don't know I'm Dominican, I'm West Indian, and this is like, I really want to learn how to be an amazing Hispanic cook,”she said to Moore. “I want to cook like my aunt and my grandmother. I want to cook with feelings, you know, it's like the food got feelings.”

Moore soon tells Cardi that her father is an immigrant from the Dominican Republic and taught her mother a thing or two in the kitchen.

“Yeah, you got to know where it's coming from, you got to know the seasonings, you got to know all the things and put it together,” the 26-year-old said. “I like to nurture, like to nourish, and I want to be able to manifest that in cooking. That's my inspiration.”

The pair kicked off their cooking lesson by making Mangú, the national dish of the Dominican Republic made of plantains and oil or butter. They also made traditional ceviche from Peru and created some pupusas from El Salvador before making a Mexican dish called chiles en nogada.

Watch the episode below: