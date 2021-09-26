Janelle Monáe Partners With 15 Black Artists And Activists For ‘Say Her Name’ Protest Anthem

Many Black girls and women have lost their lives to law enforcement. To honor them, Janelle Monáe, along with other Black artists and activists have joined forces to create a protest anthem.

“Say Her Name” is a 17-minute single featuring Monáe and 15 other Black women and activists. Through a partnership with the African American Policy Forum, the song sheds light on the untold stories from the fatally traumatic experiences endured by these women. A total of 61 women who have lost their lives to police brutality in the U.S. have their names chanted throughout the song’s duration, including Sandra Bland and Breonna Taylor.

The song, originally released in 2015 as “Hell You Talmbout, now features powerful Black women such as Beyoncé, Chlöe x Halle, Tierra Whack, Isis V., Zoë Kravitz, Brittany Howard, Asiahn, Mj Rodriguez, Jovian Zayne, Angela Rye, Nikole Hannah-Jones, Brittany Packnett Cunningham, and Alicia Garza.

"We are honored that Ms. Monáe and so many artists have lent their voices to reverse what we've called the 'loss of the loss,'" Dr. Kimberlé Crenshaw, co-founder of the African American Policy Forum, said in a statement. "We've seen first hand the long term consequences of this unimaginable loss of life at the hands of police."

Monáe told PEOPLE that she wants to “bring more awareness to what has not been covered and to also allow their families an opportunity to be able to hear people sharing their stories about their daughters as the human beings they were and as the daughters they were."

The proceeds from the single and video will go help support the AAPF’s #SayHerName campaign. Emergency resources are put in place by the organization, to help support the families of those who have lost their lives. Proceeds will also support the development of art that assists the families in sharing their stories.

Listen to the song below: