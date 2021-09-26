Adrienne Warren Wins First Tony Award For ‘Tina: The Tina Turner Musical’

Breaking News:
R. KELLY FOUND GUILTY, CONVICTED OF RACKETEERING
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 26: Adrienne Warren accepts the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for "Tina - The Tina Turner Musical" onstage during the 74th Annual Tony Awards at Winter Garden Theatre on September 26, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

She thanked the musical legend for trusting her to bring her story to life.

UPDATED ON : SEPTEMBER 26, 2021 / 10:46 PM

Written by Nigel Roberts

Adrienne Warren won in one of the most coveted categories Sunday (September 26) at the 74th Annual Tony Awards.

She won Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical for her role in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, marking Warren’s first Tony win.

“Everything I am is because of you,” Warren said to her parents during her emotional acceptance speech in which she teared up about the recent loss of three family members.

Warren also thanked Tina Turner “for trusting me to bring her story home.” The musical tells the turbulent story of Turner’s difficult life, including abuse at the hands of her husband and producer Ike Turner, and her triumphs despite the adversity.

A lot of hard work goes into bringing Turner’s energy to the stage night after night. Warren is on stage for two hours and 45 minutes and performs 24 numbers, putting a strain on her ankles, knees and back, according to CBS News.

Warren’s performance as Turner originated in London before coming to Broadway in 2019.

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

