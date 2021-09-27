Kelly Price Speaks Out After Being Reported Missing: ‘I Am Not In Danger’

Singer Kelly Price was reported missing last week, but her attorney confirmed she was safe on Sept. 24. Price is now speaking out in an emotional interview.

In July, Price was hospitalized with COVID and in the ICU. She told TMZ, "At some point, they lost me. I woke up a couple of days later, and the first thing I remember was the doctors standing around me asking me if I knew what year it was."

She added,“I died.”

Price continued, "People were definitely seeing me. The people that could actually say something are not allowed to because of HIPPA [Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act which guards the privacy of patients] law."

As for her sister Shanrae Price, who went public about Price missing, the 48-year-old explained she was never missing and revealed she had not been in the same room with her sister in over a year, which isn't unusual.

Kelly emphasized, “I have never been in danger. I am not in danger right now.”

Kelly tested negative for COVID about a week ago and will be recovering from the long haul effects of COVID.

See the interview below: