‘Basketball Wives LA’ Star Brittish Williams Indicted On Federal Fraud Charges

Basketball Wives L.A. cast member Brittish Williams has reportedly been indicted by a federal grand jury in St. Louis on fraud charges.

On September 22, Williams, who appeared on BBWLA’s third season, was indicted on five felony charges of misuse of a Social Security number, four charges of bank fraud, three charges of making false statements to the IRS, three charges of wire fraud and three charges of aggravated identity theft.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Williams was arrested Thursday and pleaded not guilty to the charges in U.S. District Court in St. Louis the same day.

Prosecutors claim Williams used false Social Security numbers in 2017 to obtain loans, lines of credit and other funds from financial institutions. During the following two years, Williams allegedly deposited four checks valued between $4,500 and $5,800 into accounts she controlled. She subsequently withdrew the money before the checks bounced or banks realized they were fraudulent, prosecutors say.

Williams’ lawyer, Jason Korner, said his client "has been targeted because of her celebrity, and I expect that to be clear once the evidence is produced."

In 2014, the same year Williams appeared on BBWLA, complaints with the Better Business Bureau surfaced about her online boutique, Love of Labels, and earned her an F-rating with the consumer watchdog group.