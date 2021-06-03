Evelyn Lozada To Leave ‘Basketball Wives’ After Nine Seasons

After starring in every season since 2010, Evelyn Lozada is leaving Basketball Wives. As one of the original cast members, Lozada has been a part of the VH1 series since the beginning.

Speaking on E!’s Just the Sip podcast, Lozada explained why she decided not to return to the show.

“I think that it’s time for me to open up the universe to other things,” she shared. “It’s been a hard decision because I could [continue to appear on the show] with my eyes closed.”

Adding, “But at the same time, I think it’s so difficult, and it takes so much energy, and it’s not the most positive energy, and I just open up to the universe to allow other things to flow in.”

She also noted that she’s ‘been feeling conflicted” about being apart of the cast for the last few seasons.

In 2015, the Bronx native starred in a docuseries on Oprah Winfrey’s network OWN titled, Livin Lozada. And while the show only lasted for two seasons, she says that she enjoyed the experience but says returning to the VH1 show was not the same.

“Going from OWN and going back to Basketball Wives, I was so far removed from this type of dynamic with the cast. I did feel like I took a few steps backwards,” she said.

Lozada headed to Instagram on Thursday (June 3) and seemingly confirmed the news.

“And suddenly you just know it’s time to start something new & trust the magic of beginnings.”