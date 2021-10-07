Shark Tank’s Barbara Corcoran Apologizes To Whoopi Goldberg For Offensive Comment

Shark Tank’s Barbara Corcoran has issued an apology after a comment about Whoopi Goldberg’s pants size during an episode of The View.

Corcoran, 72, was talking about Emma Grede, the founder and CEO of denim brand Good American, who will be the first Black, female guest shark on Shark Tank. Sunny Hostin was raving about her jeans and Goldberg added with a joke, "Well, I have to try them. Will they fit this COVID [butt]?"

Corcoran jumped in with, "When you get finished with those jeans, and decide you don't like them, give them to me. I'm gonna make two pairs.”

Without missing a beat, co-host Ana Navarro shot back with, "Whoopi, let me just tell you something. Both Sara Haines and Jill Biden wore that dress already, on TV!”

