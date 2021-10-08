Nick Cannon Snuck Cellphones To His Twins After Mariah Carey Said No

Nick Cannon is sharing a memory on his upcoming daytime show, Nick Cannon, premiering on Oct. 11, about how he took parenting into his own hands with his ex-wife Mariah Carey.

The former couple share twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, and Nick reveals that for their 10th birthday, he bought them cell phones even though their mother was opposed to the idea.

"My oldest twins Roc and Roe wanted a cell phone at 8," he tells the audience in an exclusive clip, according to PEOPLE. "I was all for it but Mariah was like, 'Uh huh they aren't going to be Googling us, learning about all their new brothers and sisters, no we aren't playing.'"

He continued, “I respected it at 8 but then we made a deal and said at 10 then they can have it, [but] Mariah still said no. So at 10, I snuck and I still got them the cell phones for their birthday.”

Cannon said that at the twins' birthday party he decided to gift them with phones without Carey’s knowledge.

“We had this amazing party with jump jumps, their friends came, it was so amazing. Then [when] it was time to open the gifts, I was like 'I'm going to leave these right here and tell your mama I'll be back,' " he recalls with a laugh. “Mariah is still mad at me till this day.”

Watch the clip below: