LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 21: Director Nick Cannon arrives at the 28th Annual Pan African Film Festival - "She Ball" Premiere at Cinemark Baldwin Hills on February 21, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Nick Cannon Snuck Cellphones To His Twins After Mariah Carey Said No

He tells the story on his new daytime ‘Nick Cannon’ premiering on Oct. 11.

PUBLISHED ON : OCTOBER 8, 2021 / 01:57 PM

Written by Alexis Reese

Nick Cannon is sharing a memory on his upcoming daytime show, Nick Cannon, premiering on Oct. 11, about how he took parenting into his own hands with his ex-wife Mariah Carey

The former couple share twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, and Nick reveals that for their 10th birthday, he bought them cell phones even though their mother was opposed to the idea. 

"My oldest twins Roc and Roe wanted a cell phone at 8," he tells the audience in an exclusive clip, according to PEOPLE. "I was all for it but Mariah was like, 'Uh huh they aren't going to be Googling us, learning about all their new brothers and sisters, no we aren't playing.'"

He continued, “I respected it at 8 but then we made a deal and said at 10 then they can have it, [but] Mariah still said no. So at 10, I snuck and I still got them the cell phones for their birthday.”

Cannon said that at the twins' birthday party he decided to gift them with phones without Carey’s knowledge. 

“We had this amazing party with jump jumps, their friends came, it was so amazing. Then [when] it was time to open the gifts, I was like 'I'm going to leave these right here and tell your mama I'll be back,' " he recalls with a laugh. “Mariah is still mad at me till this day.” 

Watch the clip below:

In June 2021, Cannon and DJ Abby De La Rosa welcomed twin sons Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir. A few weeks later, Cannon and Alyssa Scott gave birth to son Zen. In Dec. 2020, Cannon and Brittany Bell gave birth to a daughter they named, Powerful Queen. 

Bell and Cannon are also parents to son Golden, 4.

(Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

