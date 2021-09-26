Nick Cannon Says His Therapist Recommends He Try Celibacy

Nick Cannon says he’s “blessed” to have such a big family, but for now, it may be time to get off the reproduction train.

Cannon, 40, has had four of his seven children within the span of the last year. According to Entertainment Tonight, who spoke to Cannon exclusively on the week before the debut of his new talk show, he’s taking a break from having kids...for now.

Cannon says that while he has no plans on putting a cap on the total number of children he’ll have, he claims his therapist suggested he take a break and try celibacy.

"I come from a big family, I have several siblings, and being raised in an unorthodox family by my grandparents at times, I've experienced such a wide range of upbringing that I have such a love and passion for kids and family,” Cannon said. “I want a big family too. The Lord has blessed me with what I asked, but ask and you shall receive.”

In June, Cannon and DJ Abby De La Rosa welcomed twin sons Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir. A few weeks later, Cannon and Alyssa Scott gave birth to son Zen. In December, Cannon and Brittany Bell gave birth to a daughter they named, Powerful Queen.

Bell and Cannon are also parents to son Golden, 4. Cannon’s first children, his 10-year-old twins (son Moroccan and daughter Monroe) are with ex-wife, Mariah Carey.

Cannon’s latest endeavor is his new self-titled talk show ( "The Nick Cannon Show" debuts on Monday, September 27). The show will be yet another way for Cannon to be transparent about his life and connect to people in an authentic way. He’s also an executive producer on two other shows including The Masked Singer and Wild N Out all of which keep him pretty busy, but when he’s not working, Cannon says his kids “get my full attention.”

“That's the beauty of it because it kind of keeps me out of trouble. It's either work or playing with my kids.”