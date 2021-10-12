Kim Kardashian Talks Having Kanye West ‘Support’

Following her stint as host for Saturday Night Live over the weekend, Kim Kardashian was reportedly glad to have her ex-husband Kanye West by her side.

According to PEOPLE, a source tells the outlet that the 40-year-old reality star and the 44-year-old rapper are in a “better” place than they were earlier this year when Kardashian filed for divorce in February.

“Kim and Kanye are friends, but that's it. She is still moving forward with the divorce,” the source shared on Monday (Oct. 11).

Adding, “She loves having Kanye's support though.”

“They were not in a good place around the time Kim filed for divorce. She is so happy that things are better now. It's all very beneficial for the kids.”

The former couple share daughters North, 8, Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 2.

Kardashian hosted NBC’s SNL for the first on Saturday (Oct. 9) with cameos from her mom Kris Jenner and sister Khloé Kardashian. Her opening monologue went viral as she made jokes about her family and fame.

BET previously reported that West helped his ex prepare for her big debut.