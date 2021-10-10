Watch: Kim Kardashian Hilariously Roasts Family, Friends, Self In ‘SNL’ Opening Monologue

Kim Kardashian made her debut (Oct. 9) as host of Saturday Night Live, and the jokes were in full effect.

Dressed from head to toe in pink, Kardashian, 40, hit the stage and took aim at everyone from OJ Simpson to her estranged husband Kanye West (who was in New York in support of her SNL debut, according to Page Six), leaving the audience roaring.

“I’m so much more than that reference photo my sisters show their plastic surgeons,” Kim said a little over a minute into her monologue.

“When they asked, I was like, ‘you want me to host? Why? I haven’t had a movie premiere in a really long time,” she assumably said, referencing her 2002 leaked sex tape.

Later, Kardashian poked a little fun at former NFL running back, O.J. Simpson, who was acquitted on charges in connection with the death of his late ex-wife.

“A real passion of mine is trying to get wrongly-accused people out of jail…My father was and is still such an influence and inspiration to me, and I credit him with really opening up my eyes to racial injustice,” she said. “It’s because of him that I met my first Black person. You want to take a stab in the dark at who it was? I know it’s sort of weird to remember the first Black person you met,” she continued, “but O.J. does leave a mark—or several, or none at all. I still don’t know.”

Caitlyn Jenner wasn’t left out of the jokes, with Kim saying, “with all the K names, it’s really impressive that my mom didn’t pick Karen,” she said. “I mean, somehow, she just knew. I don’t know how she saw that one coming and not Caitlyn.”

Check out her appearance below: