Kanye West Reportedly Helping Kim Kardashian Prepare For ‘SNL’ Gig

It looks like Kim Kardashian is getting the help of Kanye West as she prepares for her debut hosting gig on Saturday Night Live.

According to Page Six, Kardashian will host the show this Saturday (Oct. 9).

“Kim is nervous about hosting ‘SNL,’” a source shared, Page Six reports. “Kanye is quietly advising her on her performance, her opening monologue, even her costumes for the show.”

The 40-year-old is expected to start rehearsals on Wednesday (Oct. 6) and had dinner with SNL’s Lorne Michaels on Tuesday (Oct. 5).

It’s unclear where Kardashian and West’s relationship stands; the reality star filed for divorce earlier this year.

But the former couple has been co-parenting and supporting each other’s endeavors lately. ‘Ye has also been helping with KKW Beauty rebrand, and Kardashian attended the Donda listening party in Chicago over the summer.

They have four children together, North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.