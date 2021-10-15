Watch Halle Berry In The Trailer For Her Netflix Directorial Debut ‘Bruised’

Bruised is Halle Berry’s new movie for Netflix, and she makes her directorial debut. The film will be released in select theaters on November 17 and to the streaming service on November 24.

Berry plays Jackie Justice, a disgraced MMA fighter who has failed at the one thing she’s ever been good at – fighting, according to Deadline. When 6-year-old Manny, the son she walked out on years ago, returns to her doorstep, Jackie has to conquer her own demons, face one of the fiercest rising stars of the MMA world, and ultimately fight to become the mother the boy deserves. The film has a Rocky-like plot of failure and redemption. Written by first-time feature writer Michelle Rosenfarb, the storyline highlights a woman’s grueling MMA training in New Jersey as she works to get into the kind of shape necessary to battle much younger opponents.

Watch the trailer below: