The New Edition Story

S1 • E1
The New Edition Story
The New Edition Story: Pt. 1

Five childhood friends from the projects form a singing group to win local talent shows and unknowingly assemble what will one day become the legendary R&B group New Edition.
01/24/2017
Full Ep
1:19:20
S1 • E2
The New Edition Story
The New Edition Story, Pt. 2

New Edition's rise to fame comes at a steep price as internal tensions and external pressures cause them to lose sight of themselves and put business before friendship.
01/25/2017
Full Ep
1:12:55
S1 • E3
The New Edition Story
The New Edition Story, Pt. 3

As New Edition reaches new heights of success, the members must choose between finally putting their differences behind them and allowing unresolved wounds to unravel them.
01/26/2017
