The New Edition Story
Part 3
Season 1 E 3 • 01/26/2017
When New Edition reaches unparalleled heights of success, will they finally be able to put their differences behind them or will their unresolved wounds lead to their undoing?
S1 • E1The New Edition StoryPart 1
The lives of five childhood friends from the projects of Roxbury, MA will forever change after they form a singing group to win local talent shows and ultimately become the legendary R&B group, New Edition.
01/24/2017
S1 • E2The New Edition StoryPart 2
Though New Edition become R&B sensations, their fame comes at a steep price as internal tension and external pressure leads them to put business before friendship.
01/25/2017
