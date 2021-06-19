Queen Collective
Camp Founder Girls Centennial Special
Season 4 E 7 • 07/01/2024
Heralded as the first summer camp for Black girls in the U.S., Camp Founder Girls celebrates 100 years of its enduring legacy and aspirational future.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
Full Ep
20:01
S3 • E1Queen CollectiveA Song of Grace
With the support of her mother, 12-year-old Grace Moore makes history as one of the youngest classical music composers to write music for the New York Philharmonic Symphony Orchestra.
06/19/2021
Full Ep
20:01
S3 • E2Queen CollectiveGame Changer
Gaming expert Tanya DePass revolutionizes her often exclusive industry by breaking down barriers and amplifying the voices of marginalized people in her community.
06/19/2021
Full Ep
20:01
S3 • E3Queen CollectiveChange The Name
Young Black students and their teacher campaign to rename their local park after an abolitionist while learning the value of grassroots organizing and discovering their agency as activists.
06/19/2021
Full Ep
20:01
S3 • E4Queen CollectiveBlack Birth
Filmmaker Haimy Assefa balances the joys of pregnancy with the risks and fears in the African-American community as she shares her journey with two other expectant Black mothers.
06/19/2021
Full Ep
29:59
S4 • E1Queen CollectiveIn Her Element
Follow up-and-coming hip-hop artist Daisha McBride as she gets the opportunity of a lifetime to break boundaries in the global epicenter of country music in Nashville.
02/24/2023
Full Ep
29:59
S4 • E2Queen CollectiveGaps
An imaginative preteen from a close-knit family finds herself at a crossroads while deciding to keep her gapped teeth or risk it all for the seemingly "perfect" smile.
02/24/2023
Full Ep
29:59
S4 • E3Queen CollectiveTeam Dream
Director Luchina Fisher follows friends and competitive swimmers Ann and Madeline on their journey to the National Senior Games, where they won't let age, race or history stand in their way.
03/24/2023
Full Ep
29:59
S4 • E4Queen CollectiveNegra, Yo Soy Bella
Director Vashni Korin presents a portrait of Mar Cruz, an Afro-Puerto Rican woman who sources strength, healing and Black pride through the tradition of Bomba.
03/24/2023
Full Ep
29:59
S4 • E5Queen CollectiveBone Black: Midwives vs. the South
Director Imani Nikyah Dennison examines the history and erasure of Black midwives in the South and how the attack on birth workers has created a mortality crisis in the Black community.
04/16/2023
Full Ep
29:59
S4 • E6Queen CollectiveFounder Girls
Director Contessa Gayles offers a kaleidoscopic ode to girlhood as young campers find freedom, sisterhood and themselves at a historically Black summer camp in San Antonio.
06/17/2023
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Ms. Pat Settles ItMs. Pat Settles It
The cases are real and the laughs keep coming on Season 2 of Ms. Pat Settles It, premiering July 31 at 10/9c on BET.
07/17/2024
Trailer
01:55
Carl Weber's The Family Business Season 5 Trailer
Painful secrets and bitter rivalries threaten the Duncan empire on a new season of Carl Weber's The Family Business, now streaming on BET+.
07/11/2024
Trailer
01:00
A New Class of Celebrities Hits the Campus on College Hill
School is back in session as Karlous Miller, Tamar Braxton, Saucy Santana and more celebrities study, party and bond on a new season of College Hill: Celebrity Edition, now streaming.
06/21/2024
Trailer
01:51
The Ms. Pat Show Season 4 Trailer
Ms. Pat returns to dish out more tough love and hard life lessons to her dysfunctional family on Season 4 of the BET+ original series The Ms. Pat Show, now streaming.
05/23/2024