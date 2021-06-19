Queen Collective

Camp Founder Girls Centennial Special

Season 4 E 7 • 07/01/2024

Heralded as the first summer camp for Black girls in the U.S., Camp Founder Girls celebrates 100 years of its enduring legacy and aspirational future.

20:01

S3 • E1
Queen Collective
A Song of Grace

With the support of her mother, 12-year-old Grace Moore makes history as one of the youngest classical music composers to write music for the New York Philharmonic Symphony Orchestra.
06/19/2021
Full Ep
20:01

S3 • E2
Queen Collective
Game Changer

Gaming expert Tanya DePass revolutionizes her often exclusive industry by breaking down barriers and amplifying the voices of marginalized people in her community.
06/19/2021
Full Ep
20:01

S3 • E3
Queen Collective
Change The Name

Young Black students and their teacher campaign to rename their local park after an abolitionist while learning the value of grassroots organizing and discovering their agency as activists.
06/19/2021
Full Ep
20:01

S3 • E4
Queen Collective
Black Birth

Filmmaker Haimy Assefa balances the joys of pregnancy with the risks and fears in the African-American community as she shares her journey with two other expectant Black mothers.
06/19/2021
Full Ep
29:59

S4 • E1
Queen Collective
In Her Element

Follow up-and-coming hip-hop artist Daisha McBride as she gets the opportunity of a lifetime to break boundaries in the global epicenter of country music in Nashville.
02/24/2023
Full Ep
29:59

S4 • E2
Queen Collective
Gaps

An imaginative preteen from a close-knit family finds herself at a crossroads while deciding to keep her gapped teeth or risk it all for the seemingly "perfect" smile.
02/24/2023
Full Ep
29:59

S4 • E3
Queen Collective
Team Dream

Director Luchina Fisher follows friends and competitive swimmers Ann and Madeline on their journey to the National Senior Games, where they won't let age, race or history stand in their way.
03/24/2023
Full Ep
29:59

S4 • E4
Queen Collective
Negra, Yo Soy Bella

Director Vashni Korin presents a portrait of Mar Cruz, an Afro-Puerto Rican woman who sources strength, healing and Black pride through the tradition of Bomba.
03/24/2023
Full Ep
29:59

S4 • E5
Queen Collective
Bone Black: Midwives vs. the South

Director Imani Nikyah Dennison examines the history and erasure of Black midwives in the South and how the attack on birth workers has created a mortality crisis in the Black community.
04/16/2023
Full Ep
29:59

S4 • E6
Queen Collective
Founder Girls

Director Contessa Gayles offers a kaleidoscopic ode to girlhood as young campers find freedom, sisterhood and themselves at a historically Black summer camp in San Antonio.
06/17/2023
Full Ep
59:59

