The Michael Blackson Show
Introducing Miguel
Season 1 E 3 • 08/21/2023
Michael gets caught in a difficult situation when his personal life impacts his work, and he steps up when a student's life is put in danger.
S1 • E1The Michael Blackson ShowThe First Day, Pt. 1
Michael starts his first day as a high school teacher, and he's shocked to find out he's not qualified to teach the subject, and Ms. Randolph catches Michael being unprofessional in class.
08/06/2024
S1 • E2The Michael Blackson ShowThe First Day, Pt. 2
The students in Michael's class debate whether they should sabotage his teaching career and get him fired, and Michael doles out risky advice to the Robotics Club.
08/14/2023
