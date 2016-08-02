Hit the Floor

Unlock all BET content using your TV provider
Bad BloodSeason 4 E 3 • 07/24/2018
Derek has to face his past when the Devils host Miami, and his former teammates are out for blood. The stakes are high as a poker game stands between Jamie and London being front and center in the next Devils promo. German has to face his past, while Jude faces his future.
Watching
Full Ep
40:57
Sign in to Watch
Hit the FloorS3 • E4Good D
Jelena and Terrence seek backing from an unexpected source, Ahsha encounters temptation in Sin City, and German's feelings of guilt send him spinning out of control.
02/08/2016
Full Ep
41:14
Sign in to Watch
Hit the FloorS3 • E5Lockout
Sloane's witness protection location dredges up bad memories, Zero begins to regret his impulsive post-game celebration, and Ahsha makes a difficult choice.
02/22/2016
Full Ep
40:45
Sign in to Watch
Hit the FloorS3 • E6Carrying
A police search of Sloane's home yields a shocking result, Jude gives Oscar another chance, German learns the truth, and a lapse in judgment comes back to haunt Terrence.
02/29/2016
Full Ep
40:57
Sign in to Watch
Hit the FloorS3 • E7Killer Crossover
Ahsha agrees to help Jelena broker peace between Derek and Terrence, for a price, as Zero revisits his past, and Sloane realizes her only hope is to find Olivia's killer.
03/07/2016
Full Ep
41:39
Sign in to Watch
Hit the FloorS3 • E8Upset
Sloane decides to back the lesser evil, as Raquel and Kyle prepare for the worst, Jelena confronts her father, Lionel makes a desperate bargain, and German learns his fate.
03/14/2016
Full Ep
40:56
Sign in to Watch
Hit the FloorS3 • E9Loss
Ahsha, Derek, Sloane and Pete experience another shock when they arrive at the hospital where German is being treated, and the Devil Girls dance to honor one of their own.
03/21/2016
Full Ep
40:55
Sign in to Watch
Hit the FloorS3 • E10Possession
Raquel leaves behind a surprising legacy, while Lionel delivers a warning, Jelena proposes a clever compromise, and Ahsha is afraid that Derek is hiding something from her.
03/28/2016
Full Ep
41:32
Sign in to Watch
Hit the FloorS3 • E11'Til Death Do Us Part
The police investigate a shooting at the arena, Kyle gets a surprise visitor, Lionel makes a deal with Oscar, and Jelena has an unexpected wedding gift for Ahsha and Derek.
09/05/2016
Full Ep
40:45
Hit the FloorS4 • E1Slay
The Devils kick off a new season with an all-new team of Devil Girls. Questions hang over the fates of beloved couple Dersha and Zude, new romances form and someone’s life goes up in flames.
07/10/2018
Full Ep
40:52
Sign in to Watch
Hit the FloorS4 • E2Beast Mode
German makes a surprise return to Devils Nation, at a crisis point for Derek. The rivalry between Jamie and London heats up, as does the sexual tension between Jude and Noah. Jelena’s dealt a major blow while someone's else's life goes up in flames.
07/17/2018
Full Ep
40:58
Sign in to Watch
Hit the FloorS4 • E3Bad Blood
Derek has to face his past when the Devils host Miami, and his former teammates are out for blood. The stakes are high as a poker game stands between Jamie and London being front and center in the next Devils promo. German has to face his past, while Jude faces his future.
07/24/2018
Full Ep
40:09
Sign in to Watch
Hit the FloorS4 • E4Number's Up
Eve puts some recently acquired intel to work, as German asks Derek for a favor, Kyle gets Pax back on track, and Derek captures the attention of two Devil Girls.
07/31/2018
Full Ep
40:21
Sign in to Watch
Hit the FloorS4 • E5End Game
As everyone gathers for a major awards ceremony, Pax makes a plea, while Jamie makes a play, Eve is exposed, London has second thoughts, and Jude takes a stand.
08/07/2018
Full Ep
40:43
Sign in to Watch
Hit the FloorS4 • E6Hot Streak
As the Devils head into the playoffs, Eve recruits a new ally, Kyle's prodigal beau returns, and the Devil Girls battle each other for the cover of Du Monde magazine.
08/14/2018
Full Ep
40:55
Sign in to Watch
Hit the FloorS4 • E7Foul
Past decisions may come back to haunt Derek and the Devils, while Eve puts a new plan in motion, Kyle's a bride on a budget, and tension boils over for London and Jamie.
08/21/2018
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday
C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c.
10/18/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
Trailer
01:00
Sisterhood Is the Cure in The Waiting Room
Two women fighting to survive find support when they need it the most in new episodes of The Waiting Room, premiering Saturday at 10/9c.
10/05/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Return in October
Family Fun Night is back with the debut of all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting October 12 at 8/7c.
09/30/2021