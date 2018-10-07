- 40:45
S4 • E1
SlayThe Devils kick off a new season with an all-new team of Devil Girls. Questions hang over the fates of beloved couple Dersha and Zude, new romances form and someone’s life goes up in flames.07/10/2018
S4 • E2
Beast ModeGerman makes a surprise return to Devils Nation, at a crisis point for Derek. The rivalry between Jamie and London heats up, as does the sexual tension between Jude and Noah. Jelena’s dealt a major blow while someone's else's life goes up in flames.07/17/2018
S4 • E3
Bad BloodDerek has to face his past when the Devils host Miami, and his former teammates are out for blood. The stakes are high as a poker game stands between Jamie and London being front and center in the next Devils promo. German has to face his past, while Jude faces his future.07/24/2018
S4 • E4
Number's UpEve puts some recently acquired intel to work, as German asks Derek for a favor, Kyle gets Pax back on track, and Derek captures the attention of two Devil Girls.07/31/2018
S4 • E5
End GameAs everyone gathers for a major awards ceremony, Pax makes a plea, while Jamie makes a play, Eve is exposed, London has second thoughts, and Jude takes a stand.08/07/2018
S4 • E6
Hot StreakAs the Devils head into the playoffs, Eve recruits a new ally, Kyle's prodigal beau returns, and the Devil Girls battle each other for the cover of Du Monde magazine.08/14/2018
S4 • E7
FoulPast decisions may come back to haunt Derek and the Devils, while Eve puts a new plan in motion, Kyle's a bride on a budget, and tension boils over for London and Jamie.08/21/2018
S4 • E8
Final SecondsThe future of the franchise is on the line when the Devils compete in the finals, as alliances shift, loyalties are tested, and lives are changed after secrets are revealed.08/28/2018
About Hit the Floor
This scripted drama looks at fame, money, power and sex in professional basketball through the lives of the L.A. Devils basketball team and dance squad.
