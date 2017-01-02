Unlock all BET content using your TV provider
#GoTellItOnTheMountainSeason 1 E 6 • 03/15/2017
Eva faces an ugly alimony battle, Cecil composes a new song to reconnect with his sister, and Noni hits another sharp note with the band.
Watching
Full Ep
1:21:54
Sign in to Watch
The QuadS1The Quad
After being elected president of Georgia A&M University, Dr. Eva Fletcher must learn to grapple with cutthroat university politics, student conflicts and her personal life if she hopes to preserve the HBCU.
02/01/2017
Full Ep
40:51
Sign in to Watch
The QuadS1 • E1#Elevators
Scandal rocks the Georgia A&M University campus when Cedric is arrested on a suspected murder charge, and new president Eva struggles to deal with her school's dire financial issues.
02/08/2017
Full Ep
40:51
Sign in to Watch
The QuadS1 • E2#InvisibleMan
Cedric returns to campus after being released from jail, and Eva is met with a life-altering decision from her husband after her attempt to cut ties with Jason.
02/15/2017
Full Ep
40:15
Sign in to Watch
The QuadS1 • E3#ThingsFallApart
An elegant event at the president's mansion goes awry, Noni stirs up trouble between Danny and the football team, and a viral video leaves Sydney in shambles.
02/22/2017
Full Ep
41:04
Sign in to Watch
The QuadS1 • E4#Quicksand
Eva addresses campus rape culture while Sydney grapples with the truth of what happened to her, and Noni receives harsh words from her former roommate Ebonie.
03/01/2017
Full Ep
40:57
Sign in to Watch
The QuadS1 • E5#Mulebone
Eva and Coach Hardwick hear conflicting accounts from Sydney and Terrance following the sexual assault allegations, Tiesha digs up BoJohn's past, and students discuss consent.
03/08/2017
Full Ep
40:31
Sign in to Watch
The QuadS1 • E6#GoTellItOnTheMountain
Eva faces an ugly alimony battle, Cecil composes a new song to reconnect with his sister, and Noni hits another sharp note with the band.
03/15/2017
Full Ep
40:54
Sign in to Watch
The QuadS1 • E7#TheirEyesWereWatchingGod
An unexpected visitor approaches Cedric with his wishes for revenge, Cecil Diamond suffers a health scare, and BoJohn and Junior blur the lines of a class assignment.
03/22/2017
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday
C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c.
10/18/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
Trailer
01:00
Sisterhood Is the Cure in The Waiting Room
Two women fighting to survive find support when they need it the most in new episodes of The Waiting Room, premiering Saturday at 10/9c.
10/05/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Return in October
Family Fun Night is back with the debut of all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting October 12 at 8/7c.
09/30/2021