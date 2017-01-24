The New Edition Story
The New Edition Story: Pt. 1
Season 1 E 1 • 01/24/2017
Five childhood friends from the projects form a singing group to win local talent shows and unknowingly assemble what will one day become the legendary R&B group New Edition.
More
Full Ep
1:20:37
01/24/2017
Full Ep
1:19:20
S1 • E2The New Edition StoryThe New Edition Story, Pt. 2
New Edition's rise to fame comes at a steep price as internal tensions and external pressures cause them to lose sight of themselves and put business before friendship.
01/25/2017
