BET HER Presents: The Hotline
Her Lyfeline
Season 1 E 1 • 10/23/2021
Singer London Holloway finds solace in her compassionate hotline counselor Tanya.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:00
A New Class of Celebrities Hits the Campus on College Hill
School is back in session as Karlous Miller, Tamar Braxton, Saucy Santana and more celebrities study, party and bond on a new season of College Hill: Celebrity Edition, now streaming.
06/21/2024
Trailer
01:51
The Ms. Pat Show Season 4 Trailer
Ms. Pat returns to dish out more tough love and hard life lessons to her dysfunctional family on Season 4 of the BET+ original series The Ms. Pat Show, now streaming.
05/23/2024
Trailer
02:00
Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead Trailer
The Crandell kids lean into fending for themselves when the strict caretaker their mom left in charge dies in the BET+ original movie Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead, now streaming.
05/16/2024
Trailer
01:44
The Deadly Getaway Trailer
A romantic camping trip becomes a fight for survival when a devious ex-boyfriend crashes a couple's wilderness retreat in the BET+ original movie The Deadly Getaway, now streaming.
05/09/2024