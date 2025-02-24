Love & Hip Hop Miami

The Last Laugh

Season 7 E 1 • 11/04/2025

Women from Trick Daddy's past threaten the peace of his new era, Amara and Miami Tip's feud interrupts Sonyae's big debut, and comedian Michael Blackson gets ready for a big move to Miami.

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41:49
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S6 • E15
Love & Hip Hop Miami
Throw The Book At Him

Amara checks Ray J. for his messy rumor-mongering. Bobby and Swurv square off at Trina's book tour. Pinkydoll auditions for a starring role in the "One Wish" movie. Brooke has second thoughts about Miami.
02/24/2025
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41:50
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S6 • E16
Love & Hip Hop Miami
Acting Up

Ray J. pits Amara and Pinkydoll against each other for the lead role in his movie. Florence's new man causes controversy at a family function. Chyng Diamond's mom gets in the mix of her messy relationship. Gaelle embarks on a journey of growth.
03/03/2025
Full Ep
41:53
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S6 • E17
Love & Hip Hop Miami
Want That Old Thing Back

Someone from Amara's past makes a play for her heart. Pinkydoll tries to make peace with Trick Daddy. Shay gets swept off her feet by a charismatic new man. Marlon gets revenge at Gaelle's Grand Opening. Eliza shares big news with her daughters.
03/10/2025
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41:49
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S6 • E18
Love & Hip Hop Miami
He Loves Me Not

Mixed signals push Amara to an emotional breaking point. Shay and Emjay come face to face with Allan at the Johnson family's video premiere. Bobby and Gaelle plot a do-over of last year's cast trip.
03/17/2025
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41:50
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S6 • E19
Love & Hip Hop Miami
Secret Agenda

Zoey questions Chyng's motives. Allan and Emjay square off over Amara. Pinkydoll links up with an industry legend. Bobby decides to take the cast on vacation. Shay's mom meddles in her love life.
03/24/2025
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41:50
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S6 • E20
Love & Hip Hop Miami
Flights & Feelings

As the cast convenes on Curacao for a week of healing, surprise guests wreak havoc. Bobby checks Ray J. for his messy ways. Amara and Shay clash over their dysfunctional relationships. Gaelle struggles to prove that she's a changed woman.
03/31/2025
Full Ep
41:49
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S6 • E21
Love & Hip Hop Miami
Chaos in Curacao

As the cast trip continues, Emjay's arrival disrupts Amara and Allan's bae-cation. Gaelle's surprise guest sparks drama with Shay. Hawt Topic pulls up to check Bobby for icing her out. Back in Miami, Momma Dee vets Shay's new love interest.
04/07/2025
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41:50
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S6 • E22
Love & Hip Hop Miami
Heaven Is A Place On Earth

Bobby feels the heat as the island getaway spirals out of control. Amara and Emjay litigate the facts of their failed relationship. A shocking allegation sheds new light on the beef between Pinkydoll and her sister.
04/14/2025
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41:50
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S6 • E23
Love & Hip Hop Miami
Paradise Lost

As the trip to Curacao concludes, Trick Daddy tries to broker peace between Allan and Emjay. The women of the cast voice concerns about Amara's relationship. Pinkydoll questions Heaven's rebrand. Zoey turns to Trina at an emotional crossroads.
04/21/2025
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41:50
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S6 • E24
Love & Hip Hop Miami
Uncharted Waters

A fresh betrayal opens Amara's eyes about Allan. Mike Nasty goes for broke with Shay as she tries to find a way forward with Fabo. Eliza calls out Miami Tip for putting her on blast. Chyng Diamond drops a bomb on Marquez.
04/28/2025
Full Ep
41:50

S7 • E1
Love & Hip Hop Miami
The Last Laugh

Women from Trick Daddy's past threaten the peace of his new era, Amara and Miami Tip's feud interrupts Sonyae's big debut, and comedian Michael Blackson gets ready for a big move to Miami.
11/04/2025
Full Ep
41:50
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S7 • E2
Love & Hip Hop Miami
Sister Circle

Pinkydoll struggles to grow her career, Shay, Eliza and Amara attempt to find common ground with counselor Samantha's help, and Trick's past and present collide at a chaotic dinner party.
11/11/2025
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41:50
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S7 • E3
Love & Hip Hop Miami
Wife on the Line

Amara apologizes to Sonyae, Claudia Jordan drops a bomb on Rada, Michael pulls up on Heaven, Joy confronts Samantha amid a shocking new revelation, and Miami Tip sits down with Allan's wife.
11/18/2025
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41:50
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S7 • E4
Love & Hip Hop Miami
Mama's Baby, Daddy's Maybe

Miami Tip's sit-down with Yina leads to shocking events, Chyng Diamond has major doubts about Quez, Pinkydoll seeks career guidance from Trick Daddy, and Rada finally confronts Michael.
11/25/2025
Full Ep
41:51
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S7 • E5
Love & Hip Hop Miami
Scorned

Heaven causes chaos at a lunch for businesswomen, Rada and Claudia tag team Michael with a dramatic ultimatum, and Miami Tip, Hawt Topic and Sonyae set a trap for Amara as accusations fly.
12/02/2025
Full Ep
41:54
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S7 • E6
Love & Hip Hop Miami
Identity Crisis

Kent Jones faces tough criticism about his comeback, Pinkydoll exposes the truth about her secret relationship, and Amara and Shay clash with Miami Tip and Hawt Topic at Bobby Lytes' party.
12/09/2025
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41:50
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S7 • E7
Love & Hip Hop Miami
Ten Toes Down

Michael has another secret in Ghana, Kent Jones builds an unusual empire with his girlfriend, Pinkydoll turns to Jaquáe for help, and new mom Chyng Diamond plots her exit from Omaha, NE.
12/16/2025
Full Ep
41:52
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S7 • E8
Love & Hip Hop Miami
Guilt by Association

Chyng Diamond's past threatens her reputation in the 305, Sonyae gets caught between Pinkydoll and Jaquáe, and Shay's attempt to clear the air with Yina sparks a confrontation with Amara.
12/23/2025
Full Ep
41:50
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S7 • E9
Love & Hip Hop Miami
Bootz on the Ground

Cat squares off against Kent's judgmental auntie, Michael objects to Rada's blunt social media post, and as Shay explores a new romance, an enemy arrives in Miami with a score to settle.
01/07/2026
Full Ep
41:48
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S7 • E10
Love & Hip Hop Miami
On the Outs

Michael springs a DNA test on Nadia, Shay faces the aftermath of her encounter with Larissa, Miami Tip suffers a double heartbreak, and Chyng's attempt at damage control goes left.
01/14/2026
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41:50
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S7 • E11
Love & Hip Hop Miami
Grand Theft Audio

Jaquáe goes to war for Pinkydoll at Trick's concert, Cat and Rada plan a double date with a diabolical agenda, and Amara is caught in the crossfire when Joy confronts Shay at Eliza's party.
01/21/2026
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