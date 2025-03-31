Love & Hip Hop Miami
Identity Crisis
Season 7 E 6 • 12/09/2025
Kent Jones faces tough criticism about his comeback, Pinkydoll exposes the truth about her secret relationship, and Amara and Shay clash with Miami Tip and Hawt Topic at Bobby Lytes' party.
S6 • E20Love & Hip Hop MiamiFlights & Feelings
As the cast convenes on Curacao for a week of healing, surprise guests wreak havoc. Bobby checks Ray J. for his messy ways. Amara and Shay clash over their dysfunctional relationships. Gaelle struggles to prove that she's a changed woman.
03/31/2025
S6 • E21Love & Hip Hop MiamiChaos in Curacao
As the cast trip continues, Emjay's arrival disrupts Amara and Allan's bae-cation. Gaelle's surprise guest sparks drama with Shay. Hawt Topic pulls up to check Bobby for icing her out. Back in Miami, Momma Dee vets Shay's new love interest.
04/07/2025
S6 • E22Love & Hip Hop MiamiHeaven Is A Place On Earth
Bobby feels the heat as the island getaway spirals out of control. Amara and Emjay litigate the facts of their failed relationship. A shocking allegation sheds new light on the beef between Pinkydoll and her sister.
04/14/2025
S6 • E23Love & Hip Hop MiamiParadise Lost
As the trip to Curacao concludes, Trick Daddy tries to broker peace between Allan and Emjay. The women of the cast voice concerns about Amara's relationship. Pinkydoll questions Heaven's rebrand. Zoey turns to Trina at an emotional crossroads.
04/21/2025
S6 • E24Love & Hip Hop MiamiUncharted Waters
A fresh betrayal opens Amara's eyes about Allan. Mike Nasty goes for broke with Shay as she tries to find a way forward with Fabo. Eliza calls out Miami Tip for putting her on blast. Chyng Diamond drops a bomb on Marquez.
04/28/2025
S7 • E1Love & Hip Hop MiamiThe Last Laugh
Women from Trick Daddy's past threaten the peace of his new era, Amara and Miami Tip's feud interrupts Sonyae's big debut, and comedian Michael Blackson gets ready for a big move to Miami.
11/04/2025
S7 • E2Love & Hip Hop MiamiSister Circle
Pinkydoll struggles to grow her career, Shay, Eliza and Amara attempt to find common ground with counselor Samantha's help, and Trick's past and present collide at a chaotic dinner party.
11/11/2025
S7 • E3Love & Hip Hop MiamiWife on the Line
Amara apologizes to Sonyae, Claudia Jordan drops a bomb on Rada, Michael pulls up on Heaven, Joy confronts Samantha amid a shocking new revelation, and Miami Tip sits down with Allan's wife.
11/18/2025
S7 • E4Love & Hip Hop MiamiMama's Baby, Daddy's Maybe
Miami Tip's sit-down with Yina leads to shocking events, Chyng Diamond has major doubts about Quez, Pinkydoll seeks career guidance from Trick Daddy, and Rada finally confronts Michael.
11/25/2025
S7 • E5Love & Hip Hop MiamiScorned
Heaven causes chaos at a lunch for businesswomen, Rada and Claudia tag team Michael with a dramatic ultimatum, and Miami Tip, Hawt Topic and Sonyae set a trap for Amara as accusations fly.
12/02/2025
S7 • E7Love & Hip Hop MiamiTen Toes Down
Michael has another secret in Ghana, Kent Jones builds an unusual empire with his girlfriend, Pinkydoll turns to Jaquáe for help, and new mom Chyng Diamond plots her exit from Omaha, NE.
12/16/2025
