A Wesley Christmas
The Wesley siblings gather at home for the holidays with their physical and emotional baggage in tow.
Movie
1:37:34
12/12/2024
Movie
12:11
Wrapped in Black: Holiday Eats - Brewster's Millions: Christmas
Daron The Chef and Ms. Pat whip up festive cocktails inspired by the BET+ original movie Brewster's Millions: Christmas.
12/05/2024
Movie
1:35:38
The Sound of Christmas
In this Christmas musical, songbird Montana helps to enlighten others about loss and love when she accepts a job as a nanny to a grieving billionaire's two kids.
12/03/2024
Movie
1:26:59
Under His Influence
A social media influencer falls for an inmate and starts a crusade to prove his innocence, but after they win his appeal, she uncovers a dark secret that changes her life.
11/26/2024
Movie
13:59
Wrapped in Black: Holiday Eats - A Wesley South African Christmas
Daron The Chef and Saucy Santana make a feast based on the BET+ original movie A Wesley South African Christmas.
11/21/2024
Movie
09:16
Wrapped in Black: Holiday Eats - Style Me For Christmas
Daron The Chef and Maiya The Don make tasty Peach Cobbler Cinnamon Roll Cones inspired by the BET+ original movie Style Me for Christmas.
11/07/2024
Movie
1:33:50
Love & Murder: Atlanta Playboy, Pt. 2
Police investigate the murder of Lance Herndon (Taye Diggs) in the conclusion of this two-part crime drama.
02/17/2024
Movie
1:37:24
Love & Murder: Atlanta Playboy, Pt. 1
Notorious womanizer Lance Herndon (Taye Diggs) lives life in the fast lane in this two-part crime drama.
02/16/2024
Movie
1:17:08
Black Girl Erupted
After a series of setbacks, high-achieving lawyer Reina must learn how to handle her mental health before her emotional outbursts destroy her career and her relationships.
07/09/2023
Movie
18:42
The Fruit it Bears
A young, creative Black man in New York City goes down a path of self-reflection and emotional reckoning in the months after breaking up with his girlfriend of four years.
08/31/2022
Movie
15:15
Renny "A Juneteenth Story"
Will Renny continue her family legacy, when the whole black community is celebrating the legacy of Juneteenth.
06/23/2022
Movie
16:47
Devon's Day "A Juneteenth Story"
A young Devon's routine trip to the barbershop turns into a history lesson that he will remember forever.
06/23/2022
Movie
1:22:25
Karen
An entitled, racist, Caucasian woman pulls out all the stops to rid her precious neighborhood of the peaceful African American couple who just moved in next door.
09/14/2021
Movie
1:25:42
Twice Bitten
A serial con man finds his next mark in a young widow, but her suspicions of the attractive new man in her life lead her down a dark path of murder and mystery.
09/08/2021
Movie
1:27:58
The Christmas Lottery
After their parents win the lottery during the Christmas season, three reunited sisters are forced to address unresolved disputes and put their family's wellbeing first.
12/13/2020
Movie
1:27:41
A Christmas Surprise
Tanya's holiday season is turned upside down when her daughter Brittney announces she's planning a Christmas wedding, and two domineering mothers clash before their kids' big day.
12/06/2020
Movie
1:28:44
Alieu The Dreamer
In a world where humans have not been able to dream for decades, a government scientist discovers a young father in the projects who's suddenly regained the ability, but she soon realizes there are powerful people who want to conceal her discovery.
10/23/2020
Movie
1:39:49
Foster Boy
Michael is a high-powered lawyer and Jamal is an angry young man who has been imprisoned after years of abuse in the foster care system. Together they have to overcome their differences to find justice and expose the foster care system.
09/25/2020
Movie
1:34:24
Miss Juneteenth
A single working mother powers through several obstacles after she enters her headstrong teenage daughter in her Texas town's beauty pageant.
06/19/2020
Movie
1:24:09
Open
BET ORIGINAL. A couple's marriage is tested when the agreed-upon rules for their polyamorous lifestyle start to fall to the wayside.
03/14/2020
Movie
1:42:08
Miss Virginia
Based on a true story, a single mother in Washington, D.C., fights for her son's right to a quality education when the public school system lets him down.
02/20/2020
Movie
1:25:56
Holiday Heist
A struggling family-owned jewelry store and its priceless diamonds are the target of a robbery that gets complicated when the owner's daughter steals the thief's heart.
11/19/2019
Movie
1:29:46
Keys To The City
Atlanta's would-be mayor Russell Savage struggles to defeat his father figure, August King, in a political race while subduing a threat from inside his own campaign.
09/14/2019
Movie
1:20:30
We Belong Together
A college professor recovering from alcoholism tries to put his life and family back together, but he meets a seductive new student who quickly becomes obsessed with him.
07/28/2018
Movie
1:25:00
One Crazy Christmas
Sabrina hosts a Christmas dinner that turns hectic when her ex-husband surprisingly shows up and her ex-lover arrives on the arm of her daughter.
11/16/2018
Trailer
01:00
For the Fellas All-New Episode TrailerFor the FellasS1
Vic Mensa, Woody McClain, Rajah Caruth and DJ Brian Henry sit down for a talk at Morehouse College on a special live episode presented by Walmart, streaming November 22 on BET.com.
11/18/2024
Trailer
00:30
Shop With BET: Where Culture Meets Commerce TrailerTyler Perry's SistasS8
KJ Smith helps take the guesswork out of holiday shopping by showcasing Black-owned and exclusive brands, airing Wednesday at 10/9c on BET.
11/13/2024
Trailer
00:30
Average Joe Trailer
A plumber is drawn into his late father's criminal dealings with the Russian mob on the BET+ original series Average Joe, airing Wednesdays at 10/9c on BET.
10/18/2024
Trailer
01:30
The Impact Atlanta Season 3 Trailer
The ATL is hotter than ever, and these hard-working stars are ready to level up on Season 3 of The Impact Atlanta, now streaming.
10/17/2024