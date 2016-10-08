You Can Own Tupac's Bible for a Major Price

Tupac 's belongings are slowly being auctioned off for major bucks, and the Bible he read while serving time at Clinton Correctional Facility is next on the list. According to TMZ , the Holy Book can be yours for a whopping $54K.

A member of the iconic MC's family reportedly put the Bible in the hands of online dealer Moments in Time, which ultimately set the steep price.

The Bible comes personalized as it was signed by the late rapper and also comes with his inmate number from the nine months he spent at the maximum security prison in 1995.

While the personal item is up for grabs, Tupac's family is reportedly not on board with the sale. However, TMZ reprots that once the Bible is sold, the family will get the majority of the profits.

