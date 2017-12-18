Try Not To Shed A Tear After Watching Jay-Z Bring A Two-Time Cancer Survivor On Stage

But no matter how full the Roc Nation emperor’s hands are, he never hesitates to reach one out for fans, which is exactly what he did at his Oakland, California, pit stop when he invited a special woman on stage who beat cancer twice.

Jay-Z’s 2017 has been pretty booked after welcoming two new additions to the Carter family, trekking along his North American 4:44 tour and likely gearing up to show face at the 2018 Grammy Awards, where he’s received a whopping eight nominations.

It would have been a normal fan experience for Christina Cruz from the front of the crowd at Hov’s 4:44 concert had it not been for her glittering sign she held up, which read, “I beat cancer 2x 2 see u! I love u!! Selfie or hug?” After spotting her in the audience, Jay read her sign aloud before welcoming her to the stage.

“I gotta give you at least a hug,” he said to Cruz. “Could somebody help her around please?”

Fortunately for her, Jay granted both of her wishes, pulling her in for a hug and even posing for a few flicks. Hov has been using his stage platform for more than music lately, as he previously saluted NFL player and iconic social activist Colin Kaepernick and shared guidance on Meek Mill amid his current incarceration from the 4:44 tour stage.

Way to top off 2017, Hov.

See his special moment with Ms. Cruz below.