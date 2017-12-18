Yikes: Rick Ross Blasts Birdman For Reportedly Losing His Mansion

The long-standing feud between the Cash Money CEO and his estranged "son," Lil Wayne , has certainly been a catalyst in Ross' targeting of the music mogul. But now it appears as though Rozay has even more ammunition to unload following the news of Birdman reportedly being unable to afford his lofty mansion.

A new report from The Blast is suggesting that Birdman is being pressured into selling his Miami mansion on Palm Island after failing to repay a $12 million loan. According to court documents, obtained by the publication, Stunna was granted the loan from a trading company titled EMG Transfer Agent back in 2015. As part of his agreement with the lender, Stunna opted to put up his $14.5M mansion as collateral.

The music mogul, however, has now defaulted on his loan and EMG apparently wants the lavish home foreclosed immediately. The residence, which was once owned by Scott Storch, was recently listed by Birdman as being valued at $20M following several renovations over the years. The logic behind Stunna's purchase, however, is quite obvious to Rozay.

In a series of Snapchat videos, Renzel details how Birdman's over-the-top mansion is ultimately the source of his impending money troubles. "You mean, you move to Miami and took out a loan on a mansion. Then took out another loan on a mansion and you still ain't paid [Lil Wayne]," he begins the scathing clip. "You ain't have no money in six, seven years n*gga. You should've came and borrowed something from Rozay.



“I might go buy that house on the water,” he adds. “Just to keep my boat at it. I won’t even stay there, that sh*t is too small.”

Earlier this year, Ross called out Birdman for not paying Lil Wayne and countless other Cash Money producers on “Idols Become Rivals.” He didn't stop there and continued to urge Birdman to “pay that man," to which Birdman explosively responded on Instagram Live.

But this recent development further begs the question: If Birdman can’t pay for his mansion, how could be possibly afford to pay Wayne’s $51 million lawsuit?

Take a look at Rick Ross airing out Birdman, below.