Joe Budden's Exit From 'Everyday Struggle' Has The Internet In An Uproar

2017 has been chock full of surprises and they just keep rolling in. Apparently this time around, the Complex-backed web-series Everyday Struggle has chosen to part ways with its most outspoken host ― Joe Budden.
Early Tuesday morning (Dec. 19), a firestorm was ignited on Twitter when rumors began to swirl that the Slaughterhouse frontman's contractual duties with the media company had expired. While some fans believed that Complex had yet to renew the contract in question or were simply planning not to do so, Joe responded by neither confirming or denying the speculations at hand.
But it appears as though the rapper and media personality is more than willing to take his talents elsewhere. In a series of tweets, Joe aired out the publication for not giving him a "proper goodbye" and using the birth of his newborn son as a ploy to mask their intentions.
The rapper also didn't hesitate to insist that he was the creative genius and driving force behind the show's success.
I created that show… I’ll create another if need be… & another & another….. it’s when u CANT create that you move WITHOUT integrity… https://t.co/aZdMDI3eOG— Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) December 19, 2017
While DJ Akademiks and Nadeska Alexis are also very vital to Everyday Struggle, the show simply won’t be the same without Budden.
Take it from the best fan reactions below.
If @Complex really axed Joe Budden from Everyday Struggle then I'm done. Unfollow, unsub, etc.— zack (@youngshrugg) December 19, 2017
No one is tuning into Everyday Struggle to hear Nadeska use her inside voice and Akademiks talk about nonsense and stan for Drake. Y’all better give Joe Budden his money @Complex— Big Gucci Ber (@amberellaaaa_) December 18, 2017
Joe Budden probably quit Complex just so he wouldn’t have to say Em album was “Trash” 😒😒😒— RealTrapQueenof#SFMN (@MadamMoney058) December 18, 2017
i'm just in shock that @Complex is willing to let @JoeBudden walk...— Mani Schlisser (@itsmanibro) December 19, 2017
guess i'm going to have to find another show to watch every single day...
if only Joe had another outlet to produce content 🤔🤔🤔 #EverydayStrugglinNow https://t.co/rmKYQcsq8k
Yo! @JoeBudden can I call into the next podcast? Shit’s gonna be type epic. Ha!— Elliott Wilson (@ElliottWilson) December 19, 2017
Complex really fired Joe Budden on his day off and never even told him? That is the story I am selling to TMZ.— Fuck Complex. (@CAWBBBB) December 18, 2017
If complex really fired Joe Budden from everyday struggle it ain’t the first time they shitted on the talent I still remember when they fired Desus and Mero— Yung Snow (@LilTonySnow) December 19, 2017
Joe Budden IS the product. I’m glad he’s out at complex. Complex didn’t deserve him.— 🇬🇭 I’ll block anybody for anything (@SHOTTYISMS) December 19, 2017
Does complex realize joe budden is the only reason people watch... pic.twitter.com/lOm5tDw6HE— Big Girl Slay 💋 (@Biggirlslay) December 19, 2017
(Photo: Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
COMMENTS