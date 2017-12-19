Joe Budden's Exit From 'Everyday Struggle' Has The Internet In An Uproar

2017 has been chock full of surprises and they just keep rolling in. Apparently this time around, the Complex-backed web-series Everyday Struggle has chosen to part ways with its most outspoken host ― Joe Budden .

Early Tuesday morning (Dec. 19), a firestorm was ignited on Twitter when rumors began to swirl that the Slaughterhouse frontman's contractual duties with the media company had expired. While some fans believed that Complex had yet to renew the contract in question or were simply planning not to do so, Joe responded by neither confirming or denying the speculations at hand.

But it appears as though the rapper and media personality is more than willing to take his talents elsewhere. In a series of tweets, Joe aired out the publication for not giving him a "proper goodbye" and using the birth of his newborn son as a ploy to mask their intentions.

The rapper also didn't hesitate to insist that he was the creative genius and driving force behind the show's success.