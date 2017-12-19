Joe Budden's Exit From 'Everyday Struggle' Has The Internet In An Uproar

The rapper's absence is being sorely felt.

Published 2 hours ago

2017 has been chock full of surprises and they just keep rolling in. Apparently this time around, the Complex-backed web-series Everyday Struggle has chosen to part ways with its most outspoken host ― Joe Budden

Early Tuesday morning (Dec. 19), a firestorm was ignited on Twitter when rumors began to swirl that the Slaughterhouse frontman's contractual duties with the media company had expired. While some fans believed that Complex had yet to renew the contract in question or were simply planning not to do so, Joe responded by neither confirming or denying the speculations at hand.

But it appears as though the rapper and media personality is more than willing to take his talents elsewhere. In a series of tweets, Joe aired out the publication for not giving him a "proper goodbye" and using the birth of his newborn son as a ploy to mask their intentions. 

The rapper also didn't hesitate to insist that he was the creative genius and driving force behind the show's success. 

While DJ Akademiks and Nadeska Alexis are also very vital to Everyday Struggle, the show simply won’t be the same without Budden.

Take it from the best fan reactions below.

Written by Kai Miller

(Photo: Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

