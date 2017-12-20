Someone From The Trump Family Has Officially Clapped Back At Eminem

As if anyone from the kinship of Donald Trump would be certified to speak on Detroit’s rap hometown hero Eminem , let alone hip-hop, his 39-year-old offspring Donald Trump Jr. has stepped up to the challenge in defense of his father.

Trump Jr. somehow stumbled across a tweet regarding Eminem’s commentary on Trump’s failure to respond after his scorching BET Hip-Hop Awards cypher targeted at the 71-year-old. Em kept up the momentum with his latest album, Revival, using many of the lyrics to address the current state of politics and sharpshooting at Ivanka Trump that was sure to secure a Trump reply as well.

The former reality star didn’t quite take the bait, but Trump Jr. surely did and addressed it on none other than Twitter.

“It’s a bit odd that he’s admitting to having prepared heavily to take on a 70-year-old politician,” he tweeted. “Probably not the best look. So much for freestyle. #WillTheRealLoserPleaseStandUp.”

No one’s exactly sure how much Trump Jr. would know about freestyling, though his father’s aimless White House moves may provide some sort of context. We wouldn’t bet chips on a response from Eminem either, especially considering that someone like Trump Jr. would be considered lightweight on Em’s scale.

So, will the real Donald Trump please stand up?

See who offered himself up to speak for Trump instead below.