Yikes: Eminem Goes Savage On Donald Trump's Daughter On New Album

But since Trump finds it in his 280-character Twitter power to acknowledge everyone but Em, the Revival rapper is now taking aim at his first-born daughter Ivanka Trump , a shot that’s sure to hit close to the White House.

Detroit rap icon Eminem is not letting up on Donald Trump after ripping into the former reality television star during his one-man 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards cypher.

On his new album, Revival , the ninth project in Em’s discography, Em raises eyebrows with a lyrical horror tale titled “Framed.” The song explicitly narrates a fictionalized scenario where he’s “framed” for a murder due to his rather detailed lyricism, which fits the situated crime scene exactly.

In the song’s second verse, Em paints another horrifying tale of a premeditated attack. He only subtly jabs at Donald Trump this time, but his shot at Ivanka is heard loud and clear.

“Donald Duck's on as the Tonka Truck in the yard/But dog how the f**k is Ivanka Trump in the trunk of my car,” he raps. “Gotta get to the bottom of it to try to solve it/Must go above and beyond, 'cause it's incumbent upon/Me, 'cause I feel somewhat responsible for the dumb little blonde girl.”

While the line is certain to ruffle some feathers, it’s not the only hair-raiser. Earlier in the first verse, Em names 63-year-old supermodel Christie Brinkley, known best for her threeSports Illustrated Swimsuit shoots that dominated the issue’s covers from 1979 to 1981, in a victim’s scenario. The details of his fantasies with Brinkley go as follows:

Envisioning sneaking into where Christie Brinkley dwells

I know this is risky thinking but I wanna stick her like she decals

But when murdering females

Better pay attention to these details or you could be derailed

Better wear at least three layers of clothing or be in jail

If you get scratched because your DNA'll

Be all up under her fingernails

