Kanye West Won’t Like What Cam’Ron Said About Him On This New Track

On the nearly three-minute track, the Dipset member calls out Yeezy’s alleged obsession with him. The rapper also claims Ye dropped a couple lines about him on his seventh studio album, The Life of Pablo . "S**t, they can't forget me religiously in their memory/ Life Of Pablo, every other song the n***a mention me,” Cam raps.

It doesn’t look like Cam’Ron is about keeping the peace these days. First it was Ma$e , and now it seems as though Kill Cam is coming for Kanye West . The New York native recently dropped his new single, “La Havana,” which drops some hard-hitting bars singling Kanye out.

This isn’t the first time Cam has thrown a jab at West. Cam’Ron previously mentioned Kanye on his single “Cole Slaw,” off of his The Program tape. On that song, he criticized the way Kanye handled his feud with Jay-Z. "Kanye got on stage, what he do? Play Jay-Z out/What he do next? Check into the crazy house?/F**k that, you made a living talking greasy/Besides that, man, you Yeezy with the Yeezys/Be yourself, you ain’t gotta go AWOL," he spat on “Cole Slaw.” Cam later denied he was dissing the artist, but by the sound of “La Havana,” it looks like his feelings may have changed.

As reported, Kanye West hasn’t been Cam’Ron’s only target in the last few months. The rapper previously made headlines for his revived fueled with Ma$e. Ma$e originally ignited the flame when he released his scathing diss, “The Oracle.” Cam then responded with “Dinner Time.”

While it’s been rumored that Kanye has been cooped up in a studio for the last quarter of this year, it’s unlikely he whipped up a response track to Cam’Ron. Listen to “La Havana” below.