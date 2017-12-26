Azealia Banks Plots Retaliation Against Wendy Williams In 2018

Azealia Banks had beef with just about everyone in the music and media industry this year. The controversial rapper may have lashed out at Cardi B, Remy Ma and more this year, but there’s only one person who Banks is threatening to take legal action against: Wendy Williams. Banks announced in a post on Instagram on Dec. 25 that she is coming for Wendy Williams’ blood and will soon slap the media personality with a lawsuit in the New Year.

Banks' issue with Williams arose after the talk show host suggested that the “Chi Chi” rapper was a prostitute during a live broadcast. “Now we understand how she gets her money,” Williams said during her “Hot Topics” segment. “She’s got no kids and she’s 26, with a vaginal rejuvenation? Wow. she works hard for her money.” Azealia Banks admittedly cried about Williams’ comments at the time, but it seems that her sadness quickly turned into rage.