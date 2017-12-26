Yikes: Mel B Is Literally Carving Her Ex Out of Her Life

Mel B has finalized her divorce from Stephen Belafonte in the most gruesome way possible ― by slicing off a chunk of her flesh inked with her estranged spouse's name.

As opposed to opting for a routine laser removal procedure, the X Factor judge took a more extreme approach by surgically removing part of a tattoo bearing her ex's name. The jarring removal of the tattoo, which reads "Stephen, till death do us part you own my heart," resulted in Mel receiving 13 thirteen stitches on her rib cage, TMZ reports.

According to Mail Online, the former Spice Girl revealed that she wanted to rid herself of the ink to "close the final chapter" in her reportedly toxic relationship. Since news of their divorce began circulating earlier this year, the singer has cited years of mental and physical abuse as what led to their split. Mel has also insisted that her ex was having an affair with their nanny.

“Even though I’ve taken the steps to remove Stephen’s name from my body, the domestic abuse will forever remain with me," she said of the procedure. It is also being reported that Mel is still in possession of the piece of flesh and will be saying a permanent goodbye to her painful past with a "ceremonial burning."

In the wake of their divorce, however, Stephen has been granted spousal support, costing the pop singer $40,000 per month, as well as joint custody of their 5-year-old daughter. In the words of Mel, their break up has been quite an "exorbitant" one.

Take a look at Mel's tattoo removal scar below. And for those not too faint of heart, check out the piece of flesh here.