Is Remy Ma Pregnant?

Remy Ma and Papoose have been very open about their desire to have a child together over the last two seasons of VH1’s Love & Hip Hop. After suffering from an ectopic pregnancy last season, Mr. and Mrs. Mackie opted for in vitro fertilization. A recent Instagram post by Papoose has led many fans to believe that their most recent treatment was a success.

Papoose wrote, “#blacklove How we started our day,” as the caption for a sign pointing in the direction of an ultrasound waiting room. See below:

He didn’t stop dropping hints there. Pap uploaded a picture of him and Remy at a ceramics class and added, “Hand made these bowls, for our unborn child. #pottery #blacklove.”

Remy has yet to address the speculation started by her hubby, we can only hope there’s a baby Mackie in the oven.