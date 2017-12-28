Is Remy Ma Pregnant?

Is Remy Ma Pregnant?

Could there be a baby Mackie in the making?

Published 4 hours ago

Remy Ma and Papoose have been very open about their desire to have a child together over the last two seasons of VH1’s Love & Hip Hop. After suffering from an ectopic pregnancy last season, Mr. and Mrs. Mackie opted for in vitro fertilization. A recent Instagram post by Papoose has led many fans to believe that their most recent treatment was a success.

Papoose wrote, “#blacklove How we started our day,” as the caption for a sign pointing in the direction of an ultrasound waiting room. See below:

🙏🏿 #blacklove How we started our day!

A post shared by Papoose Mackie (@papoosepapoose) on

He didn’t stop dropping hints there. Pap uploaded a picture of him and Remy at a ceramics class and added, “Hand made these bowls, for our unborn child. #pottery #blacklove.”

Hand made these bowls, for our unborn child. #pottery #blacklove

A post shared by Papoose Mackie (@papoosepapoose) on

Remy has yet to address the speculation started by her hubby, we can only hope there’s a baby Mackie in the oven.

Written by Jasmine Washington

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN MUSIC

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in music