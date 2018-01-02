This Rapper Is Firing Shots At Nicki Minaj, Usher And Other Artists In An Explosive Track

We’re already two days into the new year, but a few people are still reflecting on the craziness that was 2017. Last year was undoubtedly chock-full of scandalous news and music beefs that there were almost too many to count. But lucky for us, Uncle Murda just released his nine-minute track “Rap Up 2017,” summarizing the year in music and pop culture. His track didn’t hold anything back and actually fired shots at a number of your favorite artists.

Uncle Murda didn’t waste any time taking a jab at Usher and his alleged herpes scandal. As we all know, the Confessions singer was accused of exposing and infecting a number of women to the STD virus. But Uncle Murda took it a step further by ad-libbing his thoughts on the matter. The rapper first name-dropped the singer in the first verse, rapping, “I’m just happy Usher ain’t give that herpes to Chilli.” Then he mentioned him a second time. “Usher got an STD you can’t cure with a pill (you nasty),” he spits.