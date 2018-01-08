Nipsey Hussle Is Being Read For Filth Over This Instagram Post

Never one to hold his tongue, Nipsey Hussle has become embroiled in a heated social media debate after sharing his thoughts on Black masculinity via Instagram.

Early Monday afternoon (Jan. 8), the West Coast rapper took to the popular app to share a photo of several men and young boys looking dapper in tuxedos. While at first glance the photo is a prime example of Black excellence, Nipsey's caption has sparked quite the outrage.

Along with the photo, Nipsey wrote: "Demonstration speaks louder than Conversation. They gone feed us every image of our men and boys but this one. No hyper violent...No homo sexual...No abandoners....JUS STRONG BLAC MEN AND YOUNG Men.

The latter half of his statement has stirred up backlash among social media users, with many feeling the controversial exclusion was an anti-gay sentiment. Take a look at the post, below.