Nipsey Hussle Is Being Read For Filth Over This Instagram Post

Here's What Happened When Diddy Saw A Woman Passed Out Drunk At His New Year's Eve Party
A bystander captured it all on video.
Never one to hold his tongue, Nipsey Hussle has become embroiled in a heated social media debate after sharing his thoughts on Black masculinity via Instagram.
Early Monday afternoon (Jan. 8), the West Coast rapper took to the popular app to share a photo of several men and young boys looking dapper in tuxedos. While at first glance the photo is a prime example of Black excellence, Nipsey's caption has sparked quite the outrage.
Along with the photo, Nipsey wrote: "Demonstration speaks louder than Conversation. They gone feed us every image of our men and boys but this one. No hyper violent...No homo sexual...No abandoners....JUS STRONG BLAC MEN AND YOUNG Men.
The latter half of his statement has stirred up backlash among social media users, with many feeling the controversial exclusion was an anti-gay sentiment. Take a look at the post, below.
Demonstration speaks louder than Conversation. They gone feed us every image of our men and boys but this one. No hyper violent...No homo sexual...No abandoners....JUS STRONG BLAC MEN AND YOUNG Men. RESPECT TO MY BIG HOMIE @bigu1 for Leading with love and intelligence. GOD IS WITH US WHO CAN GO AGAINST US 💪🏾
And, as one would expect after the internet caught wind of Nipsey's comments, they mercilessly began reading him for filth.
Take a look at some of the reactions to Nipsey's comments, below.
Lol fuck @NipseyHussle. Being gay is wrong but being in a fucking gang isn’t? You fool. You’ve hurt way more people in this community you’re trying to protect than gay black men. I hope that your child grows to be smarter than the rotten tree that is his ignorant ass father.— young. black. thicc. ⚓️ (@xeauxeau) January 8, 2018
welp, had to unfollow nipsey hussle today. pic.twitter.com/6UeETDAGXH— (fe.) (@tinycombatboots) January 8, 2018
Y’all remember when Nipsey Hussle said black women were a disgrace?— Bayou Spice 🕯 (@KW33NSOHI9H) January 8, 2018
I do 🤓
But he a strong BLACK KING NOW!!
Lol yea right ugly ass nigga
He doing this for clout cause his non- rapping ass ain’t hot
YOU CAN NOT BE PRO BLACK AND EXCLUDE BLACK LGBTS @NipseyHussle ACTIVISM DOESNT WORK LIKE THAT— eriPURRRY (@eripurry) January 8, 2018
Nipsey Hussle... pic.twitter.com/7BxIAdOqSF— Shaun Kharbouch (@718Shaun) January 8, 2018
the world would be a better place without people like you. I feel bad for your children for having a parent with such a disgusting and toxic mindset.— t. (@grimszn) January 8, 2018
1) I guarantee you someone in this picture is gay 2) nipsey hussle can piss off pic.twitter.com/R9u1k2wqIc— Aaron Randle (@aaronronel) January 8, 2018
The comments under Nipsey Hussle’s v problematic post are disheartening to say the least. Y’all don’t get how (YT) you sound trying to justify the exclusion of LGBT blacks from our community.— IT’S TEMI BITCH (@GLOGIRLTEMI) January 8, 2018
(Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage)
A bystander captured it all on video.
Did she ring in 2018 on a more positive note?
COMMENTS