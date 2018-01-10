It's Lit: Cardi B And Bruno Mars Are Performing At The Grammys

It’s official: Bruno Mars and Cardi B are slated to perform at the Grammys this month! The Recording Academy announced that the duo have been added to the list of performers for music’s biggest night on Wednesday (Jan. 10).

Other newly announced performers include Khalid, Alessia Cara, Logic, Daddy Yankee and Luis Fonsi. This is the second set of performers to be announced prior to the show. SZA, Childish Gambino and Lady Gaga will also be hitting the stage.