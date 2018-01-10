Wrong Move, Diva: Twitter Absolutely Ethers Seal For Unfairly Calling Oprah A Hypocrite

He was really off base on this one.

Published 4 hours ago

One thing’s for sure and two things are for certain, Oprah Winfrey is a cultural icon that shall be protected and respected at all times especially on social media. Apparently Seal missed that memo earlier today (Jan. 10) when he went on Instagram slamming the iconic talk show host for her relationship with disgraced Hollywood executive Harvey Weinstein.

Posting a meme of Oprah posing alongside Harvey Weinstein at various events, Seal wrote, “Oh I forgot, that’s right…… you’d heard the rumors buy you had no idea he was actually serially assaulting young stary-eyed actresses who in turn had no idea what they were getting into. My bad. #SanctimoniousHollywood.”

Seal’s social media shade comes days after Oprah delivered a powerful and inspiring speech at the Golden Globe awards that led to the Oprah for president hashtag #Oprah2020 on Twitter.

Obviously, Seal’s comments didn’t sit too well with social media users who quickly clapped back at the “Kiss From a Rose” singer.”

Check out reactions to Seal’s comments about Oprah below:

