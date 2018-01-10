Wrong Move, Diva: Twitter Absolutely Ethers Seal For Unfairly Calling Oprah A Hypocrite

Ginuwine Refused To Kiss A Trans Woman On Live TV And Now The Internet Is At War
One thing’s for sure and two things are for certain, Oprah Winfrey is a cultural icon that shall be protected and respected at all times especially on social media. Apparently Seal missed that memo earlier today (Jan. 10) when he went on Instagram slamming the iconic talk show host for her relationship with disgraced Hollywood executive Harvey Weinstein.
Posting a meme of Oprah posing alongside Harvey Weinstein at various events, Seal wrote, “Oh I forgot, that’s right…… you’d heard the rumors buy you had no idea he was actually serially assaulting young stary-eyed actresses who in turn had no idea what they were getting into. My bad. #SanctimoniousHollywood.”
Seal’s social media shade comes days after Oprah delivered a powerful and inspiring speech at the Golden Globe awards that led to the Oprah for president hashtag #Oprah2020 on Twitter.
Obviously, Seal’s comments didn’t sit too well with social media users who quickly clapped back at the “Kiss From a Rose” singer.”
Check out reactions to Seal’s comments about Oprah below:
So Seal has decided to lay the blame for Hollywood's sexual assault culture on Oprah, a survivor of sexual assault. Interesting... pic.twitter.com/WzrzCw6VV3— Savanna Drinking, Non-Dishwashing Potential In-Law (@THISisLULE) January 10, 2018
So now we're blaming Oprah for Harvey Weinstein? Seal needs to worry about microdermabrasion and keep Oprah's name out of his mouth. The nerve. Not with all the problematic dudes his white queen has worked with and dated.— itgurl (@itgurl_29) January 10, 2018
Who the hell are YOU, Seal, to call out @Oprah about this KNOWING how she has been empowering women for YEARS and has, herself, been the subject of sexual assault years ago. Do YOU have firsthand knowledge that Oprah turned a blind eye to Weinstein's antics? If so, produce it!— Linda Vastardis (@AdamsArmyGirl) January 10, 2018
Did his ex-wife not host a T.V. show that was produced by Harvey? I'm not understanding how he can blame Oprah and not Heidi. Maybe he should just, IDK, blame Harvey.— Roxanne Adamiyatt (@rcadamiyatt) January 10, 2018
@Seal if you go post about Oprah post about your baby mama too. pic.twitter.com/ScF0nYBsM0— I AM THE LAND (@PoeticJusticeK) January 10, 2018
And even if that were true, how is it that Seal has only found his voice when it's time to call out a woman? All these actual rapists and Oprah is the one he has an issue with?— Savanna Drinking, Non-Dishwashing Potential In-Law (@THISisLULE) January 10, 2018
It never ceases to amaze me how women always get blamed for the shit men do. Weinstein worked with and knew so many ppl but Hillary Clinton and Oprah are to blame?— Shashana (@Shashana80sKid) January 10, 2018
Me getting comfy for the dragging Seal is about to get for coming at Oprah... pic.twitter.com/bY9Ntw27Sy— The Harlem Shimmy (@Say_Yes_2theJes) January 10, 2018
Is Seal really trying to attack Oprah for her friendship with Harvey Weinstein? You know what it’s called when you blame women for men’s actions... rape culture. #timesup— Lexi Lue (@Lexi_Lue) January 10, 2018
