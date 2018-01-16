Here's How Kanye West Feels About His Newborn Daughter

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian recently welcomed a new addition to their budding family. The couple announced that they had a baby girl by way of surrogacy on Jan. 16. While we could only imagine that Kimye is overjoyed at their baby girl’s birth, a new report revealed just how “excited” Kanye is to be a father of three.

The Life of Pablo artist is reportedly thrilled for a third time, according to a source close to People. Since the birth, which happened on Monday (Jan. 15), Kanye has been texting all of his friends and family. “He’s so excited. He said that being a dad is what he does best,” the insider spilled. Kanye has reportedly always been a “hands on” father, but the source claimed that he’s taking a particularly significant and "dirty" role now. “He does everything that a dad does. Even diaper duty,” the source added. “Kanye knows how to change a diaper 100 percent! That’s very important to him.”