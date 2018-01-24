Apparently, Fetty Wap Doesn’t Need Our Sympathy: 'I’m Still Touring Off My Same Four Songs'

But, if you ask the New Jersey native, he's still the same star despite some broken spirits along the way.

Fetty Wap dominated 2015 in a major way, largely due to his 4x-platinum single "Trap Queen" invading airwaves for an entire summer. However, as quickly as he skyrocketed to success is as quickly as he has notably fallen off.

During a recent sit-down with Desus & Mero, Fetty opened up about his rise and fall over the past few years ― even going as far as admitting that not taking home awards at the 2015 Grammys paid a toll on his psyche. "When we had the nominations for the Grammys and everything like that, and I think the BET Awards, and I lost that year, that took my spirit from the music world. I kind of shied back," Fetty said.

"It was one of them times in my life where everything was great. We had a top four, top 10 record, all that other s**t going on, it was back-to-back shows, everybody's life was changing, I'm gaining friends I never thought I would be around, [people] I met, Gucci Mane, all them other artists," he continued.

"I had a lot of support, Twitter, Instagram. All these other people were like, 'Fetty Wap gotta win this year, he's the best new artist, he's got the best new song, that s**t [going] around the world right now.' And then boom... it kind of broke me down a little bit, I don't know how else to put it."

Despite his lack of chart-topping success, Fetty assured fans that he doesn't want anyone's sympathy. In addition to having earned three more Platinum plaques in 2017 (Fifth Harmony's "All In My Head (Flex)," "Wake Up" and Kid Ink's "Promise"), which brings his grand total to eight, the 300 Entertainment signee is also still out on the road as he earns a living.

"I'm still touring off of my same four songs," he told the late night hosts.

Take a look at Fetty's full interview with Desus & Mero below.