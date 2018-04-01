Fabolous Was Cheered On While Performing At A Lil Kim Concert In New York

Fabolous has caught some major heat after he was accused of punching his longtime girlfriend Emily B in the face and then video of him threatening her and her father surfaced shortly afterward.

Now, just hours after the news spread through social media and getting to his fans, the Brooklyn rapper performed at Lil Kim’s concert at New York’s Terminal 5 and was actually met with cheers. Prior to those cheers Fab thanked the crowd for their love and support, according to footage obtained by TMZ.

Fabolous, born John Jackson, was arrested after the accusations were made about him punching Emily B. The two have a 10-year-old and two-year-old together. No official confirmation or statements from Emily or Fabs’ representation have yet publicly been released.

Written by Paul Meara