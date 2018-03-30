Fabolous Allegedly Punched Out Both Of His Girlfriend's Front Teeth In Domestic Violence Incident

According to USA Today’s North Jersey , court documents from Brooklyn rap star Fabolous’s domestic assault case reveal that he sent threatening text messages to the mother of his two children, Emily B , and punched her so hard that the damage resulted in the loss of her two front teeth.

The incident, which reportedly took place in their Englewood, New Jersey, home, is reportedly connected to another one which occurred in early March. The documents detailed that Fab had been in L.A. on a business trip and “became enraged” when he discovered that Emily was there as well, North Jersey reports. Emily allegedly revealed to police in an affidavit of probable cause that he sent menacing text messages thereafter, stating that he wanted to assault her with a baseball bat and threatening to kill her but he “did not want to go out like that.”

North Jersey adds that Fab allegedly punched her seven times in the face, and did so much damage to her front teeth that she eventually lost them, as the court documents detail.

Elsewhere in the report, the site adds that Emily had also contacted her father to take two guns from the home that she feared “may be used against her,” the affidavit reportedly describes. When the Loso’s Way rapper arrived at their home, he reportedly confronted Emily’s father and brother and headed upstairs to look for the guns that they’d already taken. He reportedly left the house after he was unable to find them, and threatened her, her father and her brother that “he had a bullet for them.”

None of the involved parties have responded to the allegations or reports yet.