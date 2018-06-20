'Cash Me Ousside' Girl Breaks Down In Tears Over XXXTENTACION's Death

Atlantic Records signee Bhad Babie , also known as “Cash Me Ousside” girl, is one of them, and she has a message for her fellow Millennials amid the “Look At Me!” artist’s death.

As the hip-hop community and devout fans continue to mourn the loss of Miami rapper XXXTentacion , his younger group of peers are also working through their bereavement.

TMZ caught up with the 15-year-old for her to share any words, thoughts or memories on X’s untimely death in downtown L.A.

“This needs to be a wake-up call to all these [Tekashi6ix9ines], and all these Trippie Redds, and all of these motherf**kers who want to act all tough and hard,” she said as she struggled to hold back tears. “And then when people really get a hold of the—like, it’s not funny anymore. We lost X because of this!”

She said that X’s death shouldn’t be in vain, and now that he’s gone, she’s hopeful that everyone will understand how imperative it is that people do not toy around with violence and hostility in hip-hop. As for Bhad Bhabie, she said she doesn’t know whether she’ll change her own ways and spread more positivity and love as well.

The reporter had a few more questions for her, but her visibly emotional reaction prompted him to cut the interview short as she walked off of the camera in tears.

See how she’s taking XXXTentacion’s passing and her message to hip-hop in the video below.