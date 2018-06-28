Do You Agree With XXXTentacion's Murder Suspect's Choice For Pleading Not Guilty?

The detained person of interest charged with X’s first-degree murder, Dedrick D. Williams , is entering a not guilty plea, however, and his lawyer is already beefing up an explanation in defense of the 22-year-old suspect.

Official legal proceedings in the murder case of slain Miami rapper XXXTentacion are officially underway, and police have captured one suspect while reportedly pursuing two others.

According to defense attorney Mauricio Padilla, Williams plans to maintain his innocence, which is especially important for him amid social media’s speculation-driven culture, Hot New Hip Hop reports.

“It's difficult when you're dealing with media cases because as you know they take a life of their own nowadays with social media,” he reportedly said. “But we're really focused on trying this case in a court of law and not in the court of public opinion.”

Williams was arrested for the first-degree murder of the millennial hip-hop star last week as his mugshot rushed the internet. ABC 10 reports that detective John Curcio believes Williams bought a red mask, one of the key identifiers of the murder suspect(s) in the case, and donned a pair of orange sandals on the day of X’s murder. The site adds that he believes the 22-year-old parked an SUV in front of X’s BMW, where he was fatally shot in the driver’s seat, to prevent him from driving away.

Currently, police have expanded their search for two other suspects to the U.S. Marshals in efforts to track them down after Williams’ arrest.

