Photo Revealed Of XXXTentacion's Arrested Murder Suspect

Led by an announcement from the mother of fallen rap youth XXXTentacion , TMZ has reported confirmation that a suspect in the 20-year-old rap star’s murder was arrested on Wednesday (June 20).

According to the site, the Broward County Sheriff’s Department brought 22-year-old Dedrick D. Williams into custody and was booked on first-degree murder.

Information on what led to the arrest or suspicion of his guilt in the death of X, whose real name is Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, has not yet been revealed. Williams’ rap sheet has been uncovered, however, as TMZ adds that he currently has 11 felonies and was previously arrested for drug and weapons possession, domestic violence, aggravated assault with a firearm and grand theft auto. The site points out that he allegedly held a weapon to his girlfriend’s head in 2013, though it is not clear whether he was charged for this specific incident.

The slain Miami-bred rapper’s mother shared the news of Williams’ arrest with fans at his South Florida vigil as well, assuring that “if they arrested him, that means they got him.” A video of fans celebrating her announcement has made rounds on social media by X’s superfans, who were overjoyed at the new development.

TMZ further reports that someone at the vigil stated that there was a police chase happening on South Florida’s I-95 highway and could have potentially led to the arrest of Williams.

The site concludes that the 22-year-old is currently being held without bail.

See Williams’ mugshot and X’s mom’s official announcement of the arrest below.