Zero F*cks! The Game Has An Arrest Warrant And His Response Is Unbelievable

On Oct. 3, The Game once again missed his appearance at an Illinois federal court for the $7.1 million sexual assault case against him, resulting in the judge ordering his immediate arrest.

According to The Blast, federal marshals were deployed to apprehend the 38-year-old rapper at his concert in Oregon last night for not appearing at court to explain his refusal to comply with a court order demanding he turn over his financial records.

So, did he get arrested? Going off Baller Alert's screenshot of the California rapper making light about the situation, we think not. See for yourself.