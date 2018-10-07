Zero F*cks! The Game Has An Arrest Warrant And His Response Is Unbelievable

LOS ANGELES CA - OCTOBER 19: Rapper The Game attends Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers pre-season basketball game at Staples Center October 19, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and condition of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevork S. Djansezian/Getty Images)

It’s unclear if the matter is settled.

Published 3 days ago

On Oct. 3, The Game once again missed his appearance at an Illinois federal court for the $7.1 million sexual assault case against him, resulting in the judge ordering his immediate arrest. 

According to The Blast, federal marshals were deployed to apprehend the 38-year-old rapper at his concert in Oregon last night for not appearing at court to explain his refusal to comply with a court order demanding he turn over his financial records.

So, did he get arrested? Going off Baller Alert's screenshot of the California rapper making light about the situation, we think not. See for yourself.

ICYMI: The plaintiff, Priscilla Rainey, accused the rapper of sticking his hand up her dress and attempting to touch her bare vagina while she was a contestant on his reality show, “She’s Got Game.” 

Winning the case, The Game was ordered to pay $7.1 million to Rainey. She claims she has yet to receive a dime.

The rapper previously filed court docs saying he had contractual obligations during the month of October, including the final round of “Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out Live.”

The rapper's lawyers have requested that the warrant be thrown out “in the interests of justice and equity,” claiming the requested documents were provided in a timely manner. 

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Kevork S. Djansezian/Getty Images)

