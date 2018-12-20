Report: Jeezy's Son Injured During A Violent Altercation That Left One Man Dead

The 22-year-old was reportedly involved in a violent altercation that left him stabbed and one man dead.

According to TMZ, Georgia police officials responded to a shots fired call when they discovered the body of a 37-year-old man who had been shot and Jadarius, who sustained a "possible knife wound to the face."

The shooting victim later died at a local hospital while Jadarius was treated at the scene.

According to police officials, an investigation into the altercation is ongoing, but it's unclear what happened prior to the incident. Police officials also revealed that they are presently investigating two nearby burglaries that took place around the same time as the shooting and the possibility that the man killed in the altercation could have possibly been involved in them.

Drew Finding, legal representation for Jeezy's son gave a brief statement on the incident to TMZ. "We are grateful to law enforcement for releasing Jadarius after their preliminary investigation. He continues to receive medical treatment for the injury he endured during the incident."