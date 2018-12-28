Usher Officially Files For Divorce From Estranged Wife Grace Miguel

The couple separated earlier this year after tying the knot in 2015.

Usher has officially filed for divorce from his estranged wife , Grace Miguel .

According to E! News the crooner filed divorce documents in Georgia on Friday (Dec. 28).

Usher and his soon-to-be ex announced their split back in March. The couple, who was together for 10 years and married for two, announced their split in a statement obtained by E! News.

"After much thought and consideration we have mutually decided to separate as a couple." They added, "We remain deeply connected, loving friends who will continue supporting each other through the next phases of our lives. The enormous amount of love and respect that we have for each other will only increase as we move forward."

News of their initial split came amid numerous lawsuits accusing the singer of infecting various individuals with an STD.

Usher his longtime girlfriend and manager, Grace Miguel, quietly tied the knot in September 2015 while vacationing in Cuba.