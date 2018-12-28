Usher Officially Files For Divorce From Estranged Wife Grace Miguel

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 18: Singer Usher and his wife Grace Miguel attend the Haider Ackermann Menswear Fall/Winter 2017-2018 show as part of Paris Fashion Week. Held at Galerie de la Mineralogie on January 18, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images)

Usher Officially Files For Divorce From Estranged Wife Grace Miguel

The couple separated earlier this year.

Published 1 week ago

Usher has officially filed for divorce from his estranged wife, Grace Miguel.

The couple separated earlier this year after tying the knot in 2015.

According to E! News the crooner filed divorce documents in Georgia on Friday (Dec. 28).

Usher and his soon-to-be ex announced their split back in March. The couple, who was together for 10 years and married for two, announced their split in a statement obtained by E! News.

"After much thought and consideration we have mutually decided to separate as a couple." They added, "We remain deeply connected, loving friends who will continue supporting each other through the next phases of our lives. The enormous amount of love and respect that we have for each other will only increase as we move forward."

News of their initial split came amid numerous lawsuits accusing the singer of infecting various individuals with an STD.

Usher his longtime girlfriend and manager, Grace Miguel, quietly tied the knot in September 2015 while vacationing in Cuba.

Written by BET Staff

(Photo by Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN MUSIC

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in music