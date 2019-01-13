‘Y’All Won’: Rae Sremmurd’s Slim Jxmmi Posts Tweets Indicating The Duo Have Split

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 30: Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi of the group Rae Sremmurd attend Slim Jxmmi "Great Gatsby" Birthday affair on December 30, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.(photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

‘Y’All Won’: Rae Sremmurd’s Slim Jxmmi Posts Tweets Indicating The Duo Have Split

Say it ain't so...

Published 5 days ago

Rae Sremmurd might be calling it a wrap. Slim Jxmmi posted some now deleted tweets that appear to indicate he and his brother Swae Lee are disbanding.

Slim wrote on Twitter, “Y’all still got ya mans swae y’all a be skraight." He continued, “Y’all won it’s a wrap. Not SremmLife. I’m not Rae Sremmurd. I’m slim jxmmi and ima sink or swim by myself.” See below:

He also wrote on Instagram, “2nd project Dropping 2k19," which seems to be hinting to a solo project. The post is also deleted.

There have been rumors of a breakup in the past but this one appears more official. Either way, these two brothers have made their stamp on this generation's hip hop and we are sure they will be successful solo or together.

Written by Renee Samuel

(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN MUSIC

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in music

Martin: The Legacy of a King

Mon, Jan. 21 9/8c EST

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC