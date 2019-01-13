‘Y’All Won’: Rae Sremmurd’s Slim Jxmmi Posts Tweets Indicating The Duo Have Split

Rae Sremmurd might be calling it a wrap. Slim Jxmmi posted some now deleted tweets that appear to indicate he and his brother Swae Lee are disbanding.

Slim wrote on Twitter, “Y’all still got ya mans swae y’all a be skraight." He continued, “Y’all won it’s a wrap. Not SremmLife. I’m not Rae Sremmurd. I’m slim jxmmi and ima sink or swim by myself.” See below:

I Really Hope This Is A Joke! #SlimJxmmi Says He Is No Longer #RaeSremmurd & That We Have @goSwaeLee Whats Going On? What Do You Guys Think? pic.twitter.com/mUvJXwfoiQ

He also wrote on Instagram, “2nd project Dropping 2k19," which seems to be hinting to a solo project. The post is also deleted.

There have been rumors of a breakup in the past but this one appears more official. Either way, these two brothers have made their stamp on this generation's hip hop and we are sure they will be successful solo or together.